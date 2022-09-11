My Son Hunter Movie Review

This wasn't a bad film. Well lit and shot, the acting was fine and the casting was as well. The humanization of Hunter was an interesting angle but how much of that was meant to avoid al lawsuit is debatable.
Over all a better film for the newly awakened than the TFH community who has been aware of this for the last few years.
Thanks for watching and sharing
Skal !
E.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.