My Son Hunter Movie Review
Published 2 months ago

This wasn't a bad film. Well lit and shot, the acting was fine and the casting was as well. The humanization of Hunter was an interesting angle but how much of that was meant to avoid al lawsuit is debatable.

Over all a better film for the newly awakened than the TFH community who has been aware of this for the last few years.

Thanks for watching and sharing

Skal !

E.

