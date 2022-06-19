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Mike in the Night 444- Stock Market - Crypto - Housing - Economic Destruction Ahead ! AS WELTHY FLEE FOR SAFE GROUND!
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
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256 views • June 19, 2022

The Nasdaq stock index is plunging faster than during the dot-com crash in 2000, dredging up bad memories on Wall Street.


Back then, the index fell for around two-and-a-half years and only regained its 2000 peak roughly 15 years later.
Investors are praying the current downturn doesn't turn into a similar rout, but the similarities are striking.

The plunge in the Nasdaq has been swift and brutal: the tech-heavy stock index has now slumped more than 30% from its November peak.

For many on Wall Street, the plunge is raking up nasty memories of the bursting of the so-called dot-com bubble in 2000. In fact, the sell-off so far has been worse than back then.

From its peak on November 19 last year, the Nasdaq Composite index had plummeted 32.7% as of Monday's close, according to data company FactSet.

Over the same timeframe, the Nasdaq had dropped 25.2% from its peak on March 10, 2000 through to September 28.

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