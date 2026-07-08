The MKUltra EXPOSED: Congress Lied, The Destroyers Are Her

Are social media platforms using social media psychology to manipulate your behavior? Learn the reality of large-scale behavioral experiments.

The official story says MKUltra ended in the 70s, but recent testimony reveals a much darker reality. From the CIA’s deep-state experiments to the occult architects behind them, we uncover the hidden history and the spiritual battle for your mind. How does this end? Revelation 11:18 gives the answer—God Himself will judge the “destroyers of the earth.” You belong to the King. Learn how to guard your mind in these final days.

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