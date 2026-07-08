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The MKUltra EXPOSED: Congress Lied, The Destroyers Are Her
Think About It
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Are social media platforms using social media psychology to manipulate your behavior? Learn the reality of large-scale behavioral experiments.

The official story says MKUltra ended in the 70s, but recent testimony reveals a much darker reality. From the CIA’s deep-state experiments to the occult architects behind them, we uncover the hidden history and the spiritual battle for your mind. How does this end? Revelation 11:18 gives the answer—God Himself will judge the “destroyers of the earth.” You belong to the King. Learn how to guard your mind in these final days.

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deep statemind controlspiritual warfareend timeshouse oversight committeehidden truthwhistleblowershadow governmentsecret historymkultragovernment conspiracyspiritual protectionbiblical prophecyelite agendapsychological operationshuman rights abusescia experimentsthe destroyersrevelation 1118yeshua mashiyach
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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