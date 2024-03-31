Maria Zee & George Edward Griffin 2024 Interview

Best interview i've seen yet of this legend. Enjoy.
"A republic is different from a democracy, [in] that the majority - yes - determines what you can do but in addition to that there's a limitation on what even the majority can do. In other words, you're trying to protect the indvidual... against the passion and the stupidity and the ignorance and the arrogance of the majority sometimes - especially when the majority can be misled by a powerful leader or a demagogue..." - George
"Let us not speak of good men in office, let us rather bind men down with the chains of the constitution." - Thomas Jefferson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.