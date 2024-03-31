Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maria Zee & George Edward Griffin 2024 Interview
channel image
BreakThruNews
2 Subscribers
51 views
Published 19 hours ago

Best interview i've seen yet of this legend. Enjoy.

 

"A republic is different from a democracy, [in] that the majority - yes - determines what you can do but in addition to that there's a limitation on what even the majority can do. In other words, you're trying to protect the indvidual... against the passion and the stupidity and the ignorance and the arrogance of the majority sometimes - especially when the majority can be misled by a powerful leader or a demagogue..." - George


"Let us not speak of good men in office, let us rather bind men down with the chains of the constitution." - Thomas Jefferson




Keywords
aidemocracyrepublicmaria zeegeorge edward griffin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket