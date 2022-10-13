Create New Account
A Powerful Spiritual Drink
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published a month ago
Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-powerful-spiritual-drink/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "Our assignment for the coming year gets revealed on Hoshana Rabbah — the last day of the Feast of Tabernacles.

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I tell you what the LORD has revealed to me about the release of Heaven’s Living Water. This is the week to get a drink of the Spirit!"

Keywords
jesusspiritfinancesfeastplandoug addisonspirit connectioninlight connectionvhrist

