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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-powerful-spiritual-drink/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "Our assignment for the coming year gets revealed on Hoshana Rabbah — the last day of the Feast of Tabernacles.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I tell you what the LORD has revealed to me about the release of Heaven’s Living Water. This is the week to get a drink of the Spirit!"