Peru Alien Attack, Jupiter Space Station, 30 UFO craft secretly studied – Week in Review – 081223
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Michael Salla


August 12, 2023


Exopolitics Today the Week in Review examines continued pushback against David Grusch’s UFO testimony; alien attacks in Peru as prelude to false flag attack; UFOs and the Bible; US Space Command and Artemis Accord signatories take control of the solar system; claims that up to 30 extraterrestrial craft have been retrieved and studied; personal reflections on the Lahaina, Hawaii wildfire, and more.


Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/MichaelSalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBCp50IAwX4

Keywords
biblehawaiiextraterrestrialsperuspace commandsecretsweek in reviewsolar systemwildfireexopoliticslahainamichael sallaalien attackdavid gruschflase flag attackjupiter space stationufo spacecraftartemis accord

