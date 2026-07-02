The EU & Britain will repeat the Fate of Ukraine: RUSSIA made a Strategic Move that SHOCKED the WEST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
That is why, amid preparations for a major war, Tantalum is so necessary for both Europe and Russia. By the way, at the moment, there is a real war going on for Tantalum in an African country like the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Well, my friends, after watching this video carefully, you will receive a lot of new and crucial information. ...................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!