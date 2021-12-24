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30 views • December 24, 2021
Filmed at various locations in Honolulu, Hawaii, during the last two months of 2021.
"At the end of the day we are fighting for the same cause. We are fighting for freedom, we are fighting to live life as we see fit and we are fighting to preserve a united States of America. So may God bless all of you. Don't stop fighting. Don't stop fighting. The future of Hawaii depends on your actions you take today." -Diamond Garcia
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
"At the end of the day we are fighting for the same cause. We are fighting for freedom, we are fighting to live life as we see fit and we are fighting to preserve a united States of America. So may God bless all of you. Don't stop fighting. Don't stop fighting. The future of Hawaii depends on your actions you take today." -Diamond Garcia
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
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