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“New mRNA Covid Jabs will contain 3 different Spike Proteins!” - Dr. Meryl Nass
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2682 views • August 06, 2022

Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with 2 exclusive deep-dive interviews. DeAnna first goes over hottest headlines of the day, including the latest happening with Alex Jones and the Sandy Hook trial, and studies confirming heart attacks from Vaxxes youth.

Then she is joined by world-renowned researcher and doctor Dr Meryl Nass, who recently got her medical license stripped for speaking truth about covid and refusing to follow the medical malpractice covid protocol . She blows the whistle on the new wave of covid and flu vaccines coming out and what they will include in them - several dangerous strains of spike proteins.

Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content using code word DEANNA to subscribe for only $1, and to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm CT!

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy