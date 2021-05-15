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ARIZONA AUDIT: Biden's Presidency at Risk (2021)
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472 views • May 15, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
And my speech and my preaching was not with enticing words of man's wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power: that your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God.
1 Corinthians 2:4-5
And my speech and my preaching was not with enticing words of man's wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power: that your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God.
1 Corinthians 2:4-5
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