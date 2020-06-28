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Flat Earth Interview Discussing 'The Global Lie' Film & 'The Principle' Movie
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58 views • June 28, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Feb 20, 2016 with 8.4K views.
In this broadcast, I was interviewed by Rob Skiba on Revolutionary Radio Project. We discussed my latest film The Global Lie – Flat Earth Revelation and also how I'm now working together with the producers of The Principle. We talked about my history, video projects, Flat Earth theory and also about the documentary, The Principle. Original Broadcast Date: Feb 17th 2016 9pm PST.
NOTE: The producers of The Principle are NOT Flat Earthers, but their film really does show how much we’ve been lied to by so-called “modern science.” If the information in this film is correct, then we really do have to start over from the Beginning. The Principle is an excellent movie that everyone should watch and share with family and friends.
Watch the Full Documentary Film "The Global Lie"
https://www.brighteon.com/6dab948c-7bd9-4b48-98d5-8efa573f1cf7
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
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•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
In this broadcast, I was interviewed by Rob Skiba on Revolutionary Radio Project. We discussed my latest film The Global Lie – Flat Earth Revelation and also how I'm now working together with the producers of The Principle. We talked about my history, video projects, Flat Earth theory and also about the documentary, The Principle. Original Broadcast Date: Feb 17th 2016 9pm PST.
NOTE: The producers of The Principle are NOT Flat Earthers, but their film really does show how much we’ve been lied to by so-called “modern science.” If the information in this film is correct, then we really do have to start over from the Beginning. The Principle is an excellent movie that everyone should watch and share with family and friends.
Watch the Full Documentary Film "The Global Lie"
https://www.brighteon.com/6dab948c-7bd9-4b48-98d5-8efa573f1cf7
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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