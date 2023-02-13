https://gettr.com/post/p2864vf93bc

2023.02.12 The world is undergoing big changes. The New Federal State of China was born at the best timing. Take out the senior cadres in Zhongnanhai then there will be peace for the Americans, the Chinese people and the world.

在世界在巨变,新中国联邦出现在最佳时机，铲除中南坑老杂毛，美国人民和中国人民及世界就能拥有和平。



