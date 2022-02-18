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02/14/2022 Due to the blockade by freedom truck convoy, the Canadian government is issuing a new crime and terrorist financing act. In the name of anti-laundering and terrorist financing, they ask the crowding platform to register and report large and suspicious transactions to FINTRAC.