© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Free Education and Boots on the Ground – Red Pill University
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • December 14, 2020
G. Edward Griffin, Alex Newman, and Dan Happel on stage at the Red Pill Expo 2020 on Jekyll Island explain what has been the missing link in the battle against collectivism and tyranny. It is the combination of, not just information or not just local activism, but both of them combined into a unique organizational structure and a unique plan of action. It is not enough to know what we oppose. We must also know what we want to create when the contest is over. Here is an introduction to a free education on one of the most important aspects of life.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.