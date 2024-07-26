George Mason vs the Constitution: Top Anti-Federalist Arguments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“A monarchy, or a corrupt tyrannical aristocracy” is what George Mason predicted we’d get. And in this episode, learn about his top anti-federalist objections to the Constitution during the ratification debates. This included necessary and proper, standing armies, congress, the president - and more.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 26, 2024