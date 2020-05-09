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Snoop Dogg To Bill Gates: "EA Sports, y'all mother ----ing server is down!"
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139 views • May 09, 2020
• Snoop Dogg Blames Bill Gates for EA Servers Being Down
EA Sports, y'all mother ----ing server is down! Get that sh-- back up, we trying to play," (Madden NFL 20)
Bunch of mother ----ers at home locked and loaded right now, FIX THIS SH--!" he continued. "Bill Gates, Microsoft, whoever the f---."
"All these mother ----ing bullsh-- a-- vaccines y'all trying to give us... fix the mother f---ing video game," he exclaimed. "Now!"
It was back up and running less than 30 minutes after his all hands on deck video.
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EA Sports, y'all mother ----ing server is down! Get that sh-- back up, we trying to play," (Madden NFL 20)
Bunch of mother ----ers at home locked and loaded right now, FIX THIS SH--!" he continued. "Bill Gates, Microsoft, whoever the f---."
"All these mother ----ing bullsh-- a-- vaccines y'all trying to give us... fix the mother f---ing video game," he exclaimed. "Now!"
It was back up and running less than 30 minutes after his all hands on deck video.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
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