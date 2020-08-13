SYSTEM FAILURE, THE MATRIX IS BREAKING

From the earliest reports of the CV-19 in China and Europe, I saw this as the would-be Controllers cracking down on people creating more joy, love, and art in their lives. Over the previous couple of years, I saw so many people starting a cherished business, even if it had to start as a side hustle; people taking better care of their health through improved diet and exercise; people getting involved in their spiritual growth and healing from traumas; and the biggie: people finding out that the systems of entertainment, government/politics, education, religion, and medicine are all corrupted in sex trafficking and pedophilia. As the lockdowns and mask wearing "mandates" (not laws, by the way, so they are based on lies) were ordered, I knew that the Controllers were pulling out their tried-and-true -- and only -- playbook they have: Use fear, intimidation, coercion, lies, and ultimately force to get what they want: Human enslavement.