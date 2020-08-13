© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SYSTEM FAILURE, THE MATRIX IS BREAKING
Follow
5
Share
Report
342 views • August 13, 2020
From the earliest reports of the CV-19 in China and Europe, I saw this as the would-be Controllers cracking down on people creating more joy, love, and art in their lives. Over the previous couple of years, I saw so many people starting a cherished business, even if it had to start as a side hustle; people taking better care of their health through improved diet and exercise; people getting involved in their spiritual growth and healing from traumas; and the biggie: people finding out that the systems of entertainment, government/politics, education, religion, and medicine are all corrupted in sex trafficking and pedophilia. As the lockdowns and mask wearing "mandates" (not laws, by the way, so they are based on lies) were ordered, I knew that the Controllers were pulling out their tried-and-true -- and only -- playbook they have: Use fear, intimidation, coercion, lies, and ultimately force to get what they want: Human enslavement.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.