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SYSTEM FAILURE, THE MATRIX IS BREAKING
Bluewater
Bluewater
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342 views • August 13, 2020
From the earliest reports of the CV-19 in China and Europe, I saw this as the would-be Controllers cracking down on people creating more joy, love, and art in their lives. Over the previous couple of years, I saw so many people starting a cherished business, even if it had to start as a side hustle; people taking better care of their health through improved diet and exercise; people getting involved in their spiritual growth and healing from traumas; and the biggie: people finding out that the systems of entertainment, government/politics, education, religion, and medicine are all corrupted in sex trafficking and pedophilia. As the lockdowns and mask wearing "mandates" (not laws, by the way, so they are based on lies) were ordered, I knew that the Controllers were pulling out their tried-and-true -- and only -- playbook they have: Use fear, intimidation, coercion, lies, and ultimately force to get what they want: Human enslavement.
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