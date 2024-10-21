Senior Israeli commander killed in north Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After the Israeli killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during direct confrontations in Rafah, fighters of the group’s military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, have been engaged in fierce clashes and ambushes in Jabaliya, Northern Gaza. The highest-ranking Israeli official so far in the battle there have been killed by a Qassam IED.
Further Info:
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=297054
Source @Hoopoe platform
