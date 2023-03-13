NIGHT SHADOWS 03122023 -- Why are THEY Using the Word “Contagion?”

Is a BLACK MONDAY, or a BLACK WEEK just ahead as rumors spread of massive bank runs as the Feds have now moved into ANOTHER BANK it is claimed, and it is said more are on the way. Is this going to be the start of a world-wide implosion of the current global banking system or is this just a glitch or bump in the road? Only time will tell but it seems the masses are on edge - and then we have California under siege with storm after storm after storm. Here in Wisconsin another foot of snow has fallen making travel difficult and dangerous. Then we have the Sun acting up as well. Earth changes abound and so it goes as the Matrix for THIS AGE appears to be shutting down...

