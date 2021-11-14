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Dr. David Martin - Follow the Patents, Then You Will Understand
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584 views • November 14, 2021
The ultimate expose on the BIO-WEAPON disguised as a vaccine. Dr. David Martin puts names and faces to the eugenicists who have hatched this massive plot called "Covid-19". He condemns their actions using their own published quotes and patents. The PDF file of his slideshow is also available for download at https://freedom4every.one.
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