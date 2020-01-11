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5 MORE Dark Dirty SECRETS of Catholic Church EXPOSED (MIRRORED)
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735 views • January 11, 2020
5 MORE Dark Dirty SECRETS of Catholic Church EXPOSED (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel SUPERLATIVES at:-
https://youtu.be/Q3enzqFwKmA
5 MORE Dark Dirty SECRETS of Catholic Church EXPOSED
Click here to SUBSCRIBE: https://goo.gl/zF1PI8
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Catholic Church has been and continues to be one of the most powerful organizations on the planet. Discover the darker sides of the Church as SUPERLATIVES takes a look at 10 of the Darkest and Deepest Secrets Of The Catholic Church Thank you!
FACT #1 - 0:05 : Henk Hethius Homosexual Treatment By Catholic Church
FACT #2 - 2:19 : Duplessis Children False Mental Diagnosis To Orphans
FACT #3 - 4:30 : Gerald Robinson Easter Killer Priest
FACT #4 - 6:31 : Hidden Baby Grave Tuam, Ireland
FACT #5 - 8:26 : Catholic Church Saving Jewish Children
This world is an incredible place. SUPERLATIVES aims at bringing you the most interesting top 10 videos on YouTube. Whether its facts, educational or just plain interesting, I love it all. There is SO much out there, and I want to learn and educate you on as much as we can!
If you have any ideas or requests for future videos, let me know in the comments! Thanks so much for watching :)
MUSIC:
Deep Space by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution licence (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
SOURCES:
Henk Heithuis, Homosexual Treatment by Church
See YouTube page of video
Gerald Robinson, Killer Priest
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Margaret_Ann_Pahl
Tuam, Ireland Hidden Baby Grave
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2651484/I-thought-Id-seen-Philomena-And-I-nuns-secret-grave-800-babies-By-Martin-Sixsmith-exposed-Sisters-sold-children-fallen-girls.html
Saving Jewish Children By Baptism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mortara_caseCategory
Mirrored from YouTube channel SUPERLATIVES at:-
https://youtu.be/Q3enzqFwKmA
5 MORE Dark Dirty SECRETS of Catholic Church EXPOSED
Click here to SUBSCRIBE: https://goo.gl/zF1PI8
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Catholic Church has been and continues to be one of the most powerful organizations on the planet. Discover the darker sides of the Church as SUPERLATIVES takes a look at 10 of the Darkest and Deepest Secrets Of The Catholic Church Thank you!
FACT #1 - 0:05 : Henk Hethius Homosexual Treatment By Catholic Church
FACT #2 - 2:19 : Duplessis Children False Mental Diagnosis To Orphans
FACT #3 - 4:30 : Gerald Robinson Easter Killer Priest
FACT #4 - 6:31 : Hidden Baby Grave Tuam, Ireland
FACT #5 - 8:26 : Catholic Church Saving Jewish Children
This world is an incredible place. SUPERLATIVES aims at bringing you the most interesting top 10 videos on YouTube. Whether its facts, educational or just plain interesting, I love it all. There is SO much out there, and I want to learn and educate you on as much as we can!
If you have any ideas or requests for future videos, let me know in the comments! Thanks so much for watching :)
MUSIC:
Deep Space by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution licence (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
SOURCES:
Henk Heithuis, Homosexual Treatment by Church
See YouTube page of video
Gerald Robinson, Killer Priest
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Margaret_Ann_Pahl
Tuam, Ireland Hidden Baby Grave
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2651484/I-thought-Id-seen-Philomena-And-I-nuns-secret-grave-800-babies-By-Martin-Sixsmith-exposed-Sisters-sold-children-fallen-girls.html
Saving Jewish Children By Baptism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mortara_caseCategory
Keywords
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