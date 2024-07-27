Germany is threatening me with prison for this talk about Palestine (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Electronic Intifada at:-

The Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah was issued with a legal order by the German government banning him from giving this speech via Zoom to the Palestine Conference in Exile, organized by supporters of Palestinian rights in Germany on 25-26 July 2024. The order threatened Abunimah with fines and up to one year in prison for participating in the conference. He did so anyway.





