BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to make Trump's EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE Bring Prosperity Back to Americans
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
106 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 3 months ago

President Donald Trump has announced plans to create a new "External Revenue Service" (ERS) during his second term. This move is part of his strategy to impose higher tariffs on imports. In his inaugural address, Trump stated that foreign nations would bear the financial burden of these tariffs, though domestic importers currently pay them. The ERS, announced via Truth Social, would collect tariffs, duties, and revenue from foreign sources.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, will discuss what the ERS needs to do to be able to replace the IRS, the income tax, and payroll taxes. Is there a chance this new agency could replace the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)? Peymon will answer this and many other questions in this weeks Freedom Hour.

With over 30 years of experience and Freedom Law School’s 27-year track record, Peymon and his team have successfully helped countless Americans break free from IRS overreach, deception, and unfair taxation. Visit our website to learn about the Seven Steps to income tax freedom.

FreedomLawSchool.org.

Keywords
trumpeconomytariffsersexternal revevnue service
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy