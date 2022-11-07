11.7.22: READY to take BACK CONTROL! Huge COMMS! Many UNITED! VOTE! PRAY! [MIRROR]

Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRAhttp://noblegoldinvestments.com/

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk





*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

Music is Richard Wagner - Ride of The Valkyries

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGU1P6lBW6Q





11/6 Delta Plus Plus Plus https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/33611





The mainstream media is attempting to silence the people of Brazil by refusing to report on the massive protests that continue to this day. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/33608





Where's the FBI? STUNNING Recording of Zoom Call Reveals Trainers for Democrat Poll Challengers Saying Hired "ICU" Thugs Are "There to back you up" https://t.me/realKarliBonne/132047





It’s social media’s fault 😂 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/131938





MSNBC Shocks the World and Slams Kathy Hochul on Crime: "We Don't Feel Safe" https://t.me/chiefnerd/5815





Refresher on the billion dollars that Q references in the new drop. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/11617





Mastriano speaks and a rainbow appears. https://t.me/MistyG17/27498





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/