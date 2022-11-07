Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
11.7.22: READY to take BACK CONTROL! Huge COMMS! Many UNITED! VOTE! PRAY! [MIRROR]
35 views
channel image
TruthParadigm
Published 21 days ago |

Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRAhttp://noblegoldinvestments.com/

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk


*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

Music is Richard Wagner - Ride of The Valkyries

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGU1P6lBW6Q


11/6 Delta Plus Plus Plus https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/33611


The mainstream media is attempting to silence the people of Brazil by refusing to report on the massive protests that continue to this day. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/33608


Where's the FBI? STUNNING Recording of Zoom Call Reveals Trainers for Democrat Poll Challengers Saying Hired "ICU" Thugs Are "There to back you up" https://t.me/realKarliBonne/132047


It’s social media’s fault 😂 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/131938


MSNBC Shocks the World and Slams Kathy Hochul on Crime: "We Don't Feel Safe" https://t.me/chiefnerd/5815


Refresher on the billion dollars that Q references in the new drop. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/11617


Mastriano speaks and a rainbow appears. https://t.me/MistyG17/27498


———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/


➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/

Keywords
healthtrumpfreedomvaccineslibertygodtruthgreatawakeningbidencabalglobalismwwg1wgamagamidtermsmockingbirdvaersdevolutionthestormcovidandweknowgreatresetwakeupamericatreasuremapgreatresistdiedsuddenly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket