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Power Drunk Commies Killing Kids: NYC Thug Mayor Parties While Forcing Masks on Toddlers
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263 views • April 09, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
New York City is forcing masks onto 5-year-olds, stunting their mental and psychological growth, and jeopardizing their futures. Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose how the judge’s ruling was ignored by mask-enforcers, the indoctrination of children, and more. New York’s mayor is going against the evidence presented in the courts, and now, children are being abused by the city.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10av5u-power-drunk-commies-killing-kids-nyc-thug-mayor-parties-while-forcing-masks.html
New York City is forcing masks onto 5-year-olds, stunting their mental and psychological growth, and jeopardizing their futures. Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose how the judge’s ruling was ignored by mask-enforcers, the indoctrination of children, and more. New York’s mayor is going against the evidence presented in the courts, and now, children are being abused by the city.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10av5u-power-drunk-commies-killing-kids-nyc-thug-mayor-parties-while-forcing-masks.html
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