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The Truth About Maya Angelou
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232 views • September 11, 2021
Maya Angelou was a widely regarded author and poet, known for her work in the civil rights movement and affiliation with both Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X.
Angelou is championed as overcoming significant life obstetrical, which she detailed in a series of seven autobiographies beginning with "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings".
With an impressive list of supporters including Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and many more, what is the truth about America's favorite poetic moralist?
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Sources:
http://articles.latimes.com/1986-06-12/news/vw-10461_1_maya-angelou/4
http://news.yahoo.com/blogs/power-players/maya-angelou-forgiveness-is-the-answer-134157857.html
http://www.contactmusic.com/news/maya-angelou-opens-up-about-son-s-near-death-after-car-accident_3641547
http://books.google.com/books?id=OezrrCSWvGAC&;pg=PA54&lpg=PA54&dq=#v=onepage&q&f=false
http://teentalkingcircles.org/8_interviews/mayaAngelou.htm
http://swampland.time.com/2013/07/16/maya-angelou-reacts-to-zimmerman-trial-evoking-civil-rights-era/
http://weaselzippers.us/105938-maya-angelou-obama-doing-a-remarkable-job-expects-racism-during-election/
http://redalertpolitics.com/2012/10/24/obama-campaign-sends-out-email-from-maya-angelou-suggesting-americans-should-support-obama-because-hes-black/
http://www.achievement.org/autodoc/page/ang0int-3
http://pslweb.org/liberationnews/news/mumia-abu-jamal-wins-new.html
http://www.american-buddha.com/lit.heartofwoman.6.htm
Maya Angelou: A Critical Companion By Mary Jane Lupton
Maya Angelou: A Biography of an Award-Winning Poet and Civil Rights Activist by Donna Brown Agins
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Mom & Me & Mom by Maya Angelou
Angelou is championed as overcoming significant life obstetrical, which she detailed in a series of seven autobiographies beginning with "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings".
With an impressive list of supporters including Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and many more, what is the truth about America's favorite poetic moralist?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id552010683
Sources:
http://articles.latimes.com/1986-06-12/news/vw-10461_1_maya-angelou/4
http://news.yahoo.com/blogs/power-players/maya-angelou-forgiveness-is-the-answer-134157857.html
http://www.contactmusic.com/news/maya-angelou-opens-up-about-son-s-near-death-after-car-accident_3641547
http://books.google.com/books?id=OezrrCSWvGAC&;pg=PA54&lpg=PA54&dq=#v=onepage&q&f=false
http://teentalkingcircles.org/8_interviews/mayaAngelou.htm
http://swampland.time.com/2013/07/16/maya-angelou-reacts-to-zimmerman-trial-evoking-civil-rights-era/
http://weaselzippers.us/105938-maya-angelou-obama-doing-a-remarkable-job-expects-racism-during-election/
http://redalertpolitics.com/2012/10/24/obama-campaign-sends-out-email-from-maya-angelou-suggesting-americans-should-support-obama-because-hes-black/
http://www.achievement.org/autodoc/page/ang0int-3
http://pslweb.org/liberationnews/news/mumia-abu-jamal-wins-new.html
http://www.american-buddha.com/lit.heartofwoman.6.htm
Maya Angelou: A Critical Companion By Mary Jane Lupton
Maya Angelou: A Biography of an Award-Winning Poet and Civil Rights Activist by Donna Brown Agins
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Mom & Me & Mom by Maya Angelou
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