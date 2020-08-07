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Big Pharma has absolute LEGAL IMMUNITY on all coronavirus vaccines
Health Ranger Report
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3727 views • August 07, 2020
If the covid-19 vaccine harms you, YOU have to pay the damage. The vaccine companies have complete legal immunity.

Read more at http://Vaccines.news

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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