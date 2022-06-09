Alan Watt - "Classic Radio Hits; All The Time, 24 Hrs A Day" 5.29.22

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"A Band-Aid Prevention Against Distorted Perception"
[Original Broadcast Apr. 27, 2014] Controlled System - Power Brokers - Continuous Lies "For the Greater Good" - Blissful Ignorance - Money is the Key to All Power - Intergenerational Debt - International Moneylenders - Tax Farming - System of "Progress" - Parroted Slogans - Politicians, Born Liars - More Sophisticated Slavery - One Global Agenda - Demonization of an Enemy - PR/Propaganda - Fake News and Spins - Neurolinguistics - Economics and Conology - Perfect Indoctrination - Effect of Fear - Humans the Most Studied Species - Wars for Natural Resources - Psychology - Traits of the Psychopath - Mass Conditioning - System of "Sustainability" - Control of the Mind - Learn and Look and Listen - World Governance - Lawrence of Arabia - Light and Darkness - Thinking for Yourself.
Related Links:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html
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