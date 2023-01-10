HUGE WIN: New Republican ‘Church Committee’ will FIGHT Big Gov | GLENN BECK

t’s time to END the weaponization of government. And now, thanks to House Freedom Caucus members, Republicans are one step closer to ending our dangerous Big Gov.

In this clip, Glenn explains the origin of the ‘church committee’ and how — throughout American history — it’s been invaluable in unveiling FBI, CIA, and other federal agency abuses.

Then, Glenn is joined by Rep. Chip Roy, who explains how Republicans’ new ‘church committee’ — a House panel led by Jim Jordan — will work to ‘go after the weaponization of government.’

@chiproytx clears up "misinformation" about alleged backroom deals in the House Speaker battle: "We posted on Dec. 8 a letter listing the things that we thought we needed...We debated within the four corners of roughly that set of asks, right up until D-day on Friday."

