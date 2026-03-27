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BREAKING: A SECOND Sphinx Reportedly Detected In Egypt
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-second-sphinx-reportedly-detected-egypt/
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A sphinx (/sfɪŋks/ pronounced [spʰíŋks] is a mythical creature with the head of a human, the body of a lion, and the wings of an eagle.
In Greek tradition, the sphinx is a treacherous and merciless being with the head of a woman, the haunches of a lion, and the wings of a bird. According to Greek myth, she challenges those who encounter her to answer a riddle, and kills and eats them when they fail to solve the riddle.This deadly version of a sphinx appears in the myth and drama of Oedipus.
In Egyptian mythology, in contrast, the sphinx is typically depicted as a man.