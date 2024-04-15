New Intel: Internet Takedown, Massive Purge, Weaponizing “Democratic Institutions” w/ Dave Hodges









Dave Hodges returns to the program to disclose his investigative work into how they plan on shutting down the internet via psychological operations. The plan is to protect the US "democratic institutions" by shutting down opposition speech, thereby regaining the control of the narrative within the masses. You can follow and learn more about Dave Hodges on his website at https://TheCommonSenseShow.com





