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They Thought America Was Weak. Trump Just Proved Them All Wrong
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers delivers the analysis of one of the greatest military historians alive—Victor Davis Hanson—on what President Trump's operation in Iran really means.


The mainstream will call it a war. Hanson calls it a strategic revolution.


The logic is simple: get rid of the regime, and all good things follow. No Iran means no money for Hezbollah. No money for Hamas. No money for the Houthis. The pipeline of terror funding is severed at the source.


China loses its proxy in the Middle East. Russia already lost Syria. Now it loses Iran. The drone and missile supply line from Moscow and Beijing to Tehran is gone.


And without Iranian petrodollars flowing across the region, Israel can finish the job at its ease.


But Hanson zooms out further. This is not haphazard. Trump is methodically dismantling the entire axis—Iran, Cuba, Venezuela—all aimed at one larger goal: breaking up the China-Russia-North Korea axis that has destabilized the globe for decades.


The message to Beijing is unmistakable: We are not the America that ran from Afghanistan. This is a new military—one that doesn't do drag shows on bases, one that delivers results.


Peace through strength is not a bumper sticker. It's a track record. And Trump is delivering it.


This isn't just a military victory. It's a strategic revolution.

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Keywords
irantrumprussiacubavenezuelaisraelhamashezbollahjohn michael chambershouthisvictor davis hansonpeace through strengthchina proxychina axisstrategic revolution
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