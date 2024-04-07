Total Eclipse of the Sun

This week will bring the second of two total eclipses of the sun through the heartland of the United States. Seven years ago, it was a "Peace Eclipse" that went through seven cities called Salem, peace. This year it will be a "Judgment Eclipse" that will go through seven cities named Nineveh, as in the Nineveh of the Biblical account of Jonah. We could be in for a very interesting time to come.
