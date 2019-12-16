CHILDREN COME HOME

c. 1986 – Mike Caraway



1) Children come home from the jailhouse,

The captives will all be set free

Thru the love of the One they believe in,

The One who rescued you and me,

Let’s rest here with the promise,

waitin for the victory,

Let’s rest here with the promise,

waitin for the victory.



2) Children come home from the jailhouse,

It’s OK to laugh and to play,

And sing out with all creation

Throughout each new livin day,

Let’s rest here with the promise,

these chains will be fallin away,

Let’s rest here with the promise,

these chains will be fallin away.



3) Children come home from the jailhouse,

You don’t have to cry or to burn,

The One who loves you has not forgotten,

As you’re soon sure to learn,

Let’s rest here with the promise,

all wait for His return,

Let’s rest here with the promise,

all wait for His return.