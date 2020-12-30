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The Grains of Ezekiel Four: More Alterations of Inspiration
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20 views • December 30, 2020
This presentation will clearly demonstrate how the original inspired artwork depicting the vision from Ezekiel four has been dramatically altered after the death of its author, V. T. Houteff in 1955. The theological implications for properly understanding the Shepherd's Rod message are tremendous.
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