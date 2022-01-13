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1/12/2022 Miles Guo: Under the pretense of locking down the cities, the CCP is pushing the “common prosperity” movement, seeking to take away the wealth of the 120 and 200 enterprises in Xi’an and Tianjin, respectively. The “common prosperity” movement has already begun in Zhengzhou, and it will take place in Zhejiang and Jiangsu soon