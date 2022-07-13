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After having nearly 100 food processing facilities burning to the ground in the US over the past year, around 30 in this year alone, we are now seeing natural gas explosions taking place. We'll cover this and a little more in this episode.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/massive-amount-of-food-facility-fires-in-the-us-over-past-year-now-this-video/
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