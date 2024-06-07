NFL world champion suffers VAXX poison induced CARDIAC ARREST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chiefs DL BJ Thompson in stable condition after suffering seizure, cardiac arrest during meeting; Kansas City cancels team activities
Published: Jun 06, 2024 at 11:31 AM
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson suffered a seizure during a special teams meeting Thursday and went into cardiac arrest, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Kansas City's medical staff worked quickly before an ambulance was called, and Thompson is currently in stable condition, Pelissero added.
The Chiefs cancelled all team activities scheduled for Thursday.
https://www.nflDOTcom/news/chiefs-cancel-thursday-s-team-activities-following-medical-emergency
BJ Thompson
DE
#53
Experience: 2 years
Height: 6-6
Age: 25
Weight: 243 lbs
College: Stephen F. Austin
https://www.chiefsDOTcom/team/players-roster/bj-thompson/
