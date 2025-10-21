BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - October 21 2025 6AM GMT
A Ukrainian drone attack injures a civilian in southern Russian. The strike hits an apartment block and market - far from the frontlines. Israeli officials agitate for the IDF to continue its war in Gaza as four more Palestinians are killed in two separate attacks on eastern Gaza city despite the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in effect. Donald Trump vows to reach a ‘fantastic deal’ during his upcoming meeting with Xi Jinping, threatening to impose massive tariffs on Chinese imports with a November first deadline if trade talks fail. Brussels moves to cut itself off from Russia's cheap power exports - stirring growing frustrations within the EU. Some of the bloc's member states say political points are not worth the risk.


This video was made with linuxmint.

This video was made with linuxmint.

