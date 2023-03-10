Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Video Reportedly Banned By Fox of Previously Unseen January 6 Exculpatory Evidence | Hagmann Report
127 views
channel image
Hagmann Report
Published a day ago |

The Hagmann Report (Hagmann Investigative Services, Inc.) received this video overnight. The sender alleges that this is the video that Tucker Carlson was prohibited from showing and represents exculpatory evidence that was not permitted or introduced in the trial of Jacob Chansley.

Website: https://www.hagmannpi.com

FOLLOW HAGMANN AT:

Parler: https://parler.com/DouglasHagmann

Gab: https://gab.com/DougHagmann

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/doughagmann

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DougHagmann


Keywords
insurrectiontucker carlsonbannedshamancapitoljacob chansleyj6banned by fox

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket