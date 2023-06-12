What is a Woman Commentary by Pete Papaherakles

Pete Papaherakles is back! He talks with me about the viral video “What is a Woman” by Matt Walsh. Pete explains the process by which the globalists have sexually degraded our society step-by-step since Alfred Kinsey in 1948. The film doesn’t tell you that Kinsey was a Rockefeller asset but Pete does.

More about the film at https://www.express.co.uk/entertainment/films/1778329/What-Is-a-Woman-streaming-Twitter-Elon-Musk-Piers-Morgan-Matt-Walsh



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