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TERRAIN THEORY, ABOUT VIRAL CULTURES, AND WHAT IS A VIRUS
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187 views • December 20, 2021
Thomas Cowan - TERRAIN THEORY, ABOUT VIRAL CULTURES, AND WHAT IS A VIRUS
Thomas Cowan, MD on the electrification of the earth
https://vimeo.com/572854269
WHAT IS A VIRUS? [Dr Tom Cowan]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8lEGDIgqeW3a/
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN ON PLEOMORPHISM AND TERRAIN THEORY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HToWjVkynB3Q/
THE SURPRISING TRUTH ABOUT VIRAL CULTURES WITH DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bGzK4WkJimfO/
RUDOLF STEINER
” In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view’, there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and Spirit.
To materialistic doctors, will be entrusted the task of removing the soul of humanity. As today, people are vaccinated against this disease or that disease, so in the future, children will be vaccinated with a substance that can be produced precisely in such a way that people, thanks to this vaccination, will be immune to being subjected to the “madness” of spiritual life. He would be extremely smart, but he would not develop a conscience, and that is the true goal of some materialistic circles.
With such a vaccine, you can easily make the etheric body loose in the physical body. Once the etheric body is detached, the relationship between the universe and the etheric body would become extremely unstable, and man would become an automaton, for the physical body of man must be polished on this Earth by spiritual will. So, the vaccine becomes a kind of arymanique force; man can no longer get rid of a given materialistic feeling. He becomes materialistic of constitution and can no longer rise to the spiritual “.
RUDOLF STEINER ON THE TRUE PURPOSE OF VACCINES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VlUXg1Hv2Z0B/
RUDOLF STEINER ON VACCINES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ClG97D0CmoCd/
Rudolf Steiner (1861-1925)
https://pamelahope.wordpress.com/2020/08/23/in-the-future-we-will-eliminate-the-soul-with-medicine-rudolf-steiner-1861-1925/
Elimination of the Soul
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/07/31/elimination-of-the-soul/
In 1917 Rudolf Steiner Foresaw a Vaccine that Would ‘Drive All Inclination Toward Spirituality Out of People’s Souls’
http://www.renegadetribune.com/in-1917-rudolf-steiner-foresaw-a-vaccine-that-would-drive-all-inclination-toward-spirituality-out-of-peoples-souls/
Thomas Cowan, MD on the electrification of the earth
https://vimeo.com/572854269
WHAT IS A VIRUS? [Dr Tom Cowan]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8lEGDIgqeW3a/
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN ON PLEOMORPHISM AND TERRAIN THEORY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HToWjVkynB3Q/
THE SURPRISING TRUTH ABOUT VIRAL CULTURES WITH DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bGzK4WkJimfO/
RUDOLF STEINER
” In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view’, there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and Spirit.
To materialistic doctors, will be entrusted the task of removing the soul of humanity. As today, people are vaccinated against this disease or that disease, so in the future, children will be vaccinated with a substance that can be produced precisely in such a way that people, thanks to this vaccination, will be immune to being subjected to the “madness” of spiritual life. He would be extremely smart, but he would not develop a conscience, and that is the true goal of some materialistic circles.
With such a vaccine, you can easily make the etheric body loose in the physical body. Once the etheric body is detached, the relationship between the universe and the etheric body would become extremely unstable, and man would become an automaton, for the physical body of man must be polished on this Earth by spiritual will. So, the vaccine becomes a kind of arymanique force; man can no longer get rid of a given materialistic feeling. He becomes materialistic of constitution and can no longer rise to the spiritual “.
RUDOLF STEINER ON THE TRUE PURPOSE OF VACCINES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VlUXg1Hv2Z0B/
RUDOLF STEINER ON VACCINES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ClG97D0CmoCd/
Rudolf Steiner (1861-1925)
https://pamelahope.wordpress.com/2020/08/23/in-the-future-we-will-eliminate-the-soul-with-medicine-rudolf-steiner-1861-1925/
Elimination of the Soul
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/07/31/elimination-of-the-soul/
In 1917 Rudolf Steiner Foresaw a Vaccine that Would ‘Drive All Inclination Toward Spirituality Out of People’s Souls’
http://www.renegadetribune.com/in-1917-rudolf-steiner-foresaw-a-vaccine-that-would-drive-all-inclination-toward-spirituality-out-of-peoples-souls/
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