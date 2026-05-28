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Tech so disruptive it’ll wipe out careers: AI’s price tag - massive joblessness
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Tech so disruptive it’ll wipe out careers: AI’s price tag - massive joblessness
💬 “We could have 5 percent GDP growth, but also 10 percent unemployment,” CEO Dario Amodei cautions.
🗣 “We’ve never had a technology that’s this disruptive,” he revealed.
He admits that “the careers that we’ve built for decades may not be present” in the future, since AI’s relentless advance will make them obsolete.
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