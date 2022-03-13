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Katie Hopkins on Ukraine. 2 parts straight talk. 0 parts Bullsh*t
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153 views • March 13, 2022
Katie Hopkins on Ukraine. 2 parts straight talk. 0 parts Bullsh*t
https://rumble.com/vx9xj9-katie-hopkins-on-ukraine.-2-parts-straight-talk.-0-parts-bullsht.html
War Mongering, Brainwashing, Psyops II. There is nothing more refreshing than listening to some cool thoughtful deductions behind this brainwashing propaganda.
Clear Thinking Journalist Katie Hopkins
Original Source
https://youtu.be/8uYet9IH0HI
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
War Mongering, Brainwashing, Psyops II
https://rumble.com/vx9xj9-katie-hopkins-on-ukraine.-2-parts-straight-talk.-0-parts-bullsht.html
War Mongering, Brainwashing, Psyops II. There is nothing more refreshing than listening to some cool thoughtful deductions behind this brainwashing propaganda.
Clear Thinking Journalist Katie Hopkins
Original Source
https://youtu.be/8uYet9IH0HI
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
War Mongering, Brainwashing, Psyops II
Keywords
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