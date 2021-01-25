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Economic COLLAPSE | ETHER [V] Ciphers | Super Bowl Occultism DECODED | Gematria & Earth CONTROL GRID
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53 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 1/19/2020 to YouTube►
#VCipher #RiggedNFL #EarthGridControlNetwork
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PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Channel Videos for primer topics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZD_LG20ypniIye6HOe-RyA
Resources:
Zach Hubbard (Gematria Effect) Super Bowl Scenario Preview: https://youtu.be/dR0oFWYGIvY
Zero Hedge Boeing Articles: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/boeing-soars-rumor-buffett-building-stake ; https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/harsh-blow-boeing-supplier-cuts-2800-amid-737-max-production-halt ; https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukrainian-boeing-737-180-board-crashes-after-takeoff-iran ; https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/internal-boeing-emails-claim-777x-shares-max-problem
52 Fighter Jet ritual: https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/01/hill-air-force-base-shows-off-52-f-35-fighter-jets-in-massive-elephant-walk-exercise/
119 point market drop on 1/7: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/07/what-happened-to-the-stock-market-tuesday-investors-eye-us-iran-risk.html
Sumerian Code for 444 (777X ritual): https://watchman33.com/2011/02/03/the-sumerian-code-explained/
Omer 2020 Calendar: https://www.chabad.org/holidays/sefirah/omer-calendar_cdo/jewish/Omer-Calendar.htm
Star Wars program demonstration: https://youtu.be/sMfmVzHZvkc
Glass Steagall Act: https://www.thebalance.com/glass-steagall-act-definition-purpose-and-repeal-3305850
Steven Kwast Space Force talk (Hillsdale College): https://youtu.be/KsPLmb6gAdw
#VCipher #RiggedNFL #EarthGridControlNetwork
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Channel Videos for primer topics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZD_LG20ypniIye6HOe-RyA
Resources:
Zach Hubbard (Gematria Effect) Super Bowl Scenario Preview: https://youtu.be/dR0oFWYGIvY
Zero Hedge Boeing Articles: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/boeing-soars-rumor-buffett-building-stake ; https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/harsh-blow-boeing-supplier-cuts-2800-amid-737-max-production-halt ; https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukrainian-boeing-737-180-board-crashes-after-takeoff-iran ; https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/internal-boeing-emails-claim-777x-shares-max-problem
52 Fighter Jet ritual: https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/01/hill-air-force-base-shows-off-52-f-35-fighter-jets-in-massive-elephant-walk-exercise/
119 point market drop on 1/7: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/07/what-happened-to-the-stock-market-tuesday-investors-eye-us-iran-risk.html
Sumerian Code for 444 (777X ritual): https://watchman33.com/2011/02/03/the-sumerian-code-explained/
Omer 2020 Calendar: https://www.chabad.org/holidays/sefirah/omer-calendar_cdo/jewish/Omer-Calendar.htm
Star Wars program demonstration: https://youtu.be/sMfmVzHZvkc
Glass Steagall Act: https://www.thebalance.com/glass-steagall-act-definition-purpose-and-repeal-3305850
Steven Kwast Space Force talk (Hillsdale College): https://youtu.be/KsPLmb6gAdw
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