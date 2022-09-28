New vid of the Nord Stream leak + NATO was holding "exercises" in the area!

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Swedish authorities have published new footage of a large-scale leak
from the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which occurred as a result of
sabotage
In Europe,they are already talking about an environmental
catastrophe and it is impossible to name the exact timing of the repair
work
NATO "exercise" : https://archive.ph/2dP8c
Mirrored - SaltShaker