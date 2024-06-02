Create New Account
Dr. Monica Johnston, currently Trapped in Gaza - Describes the Grave Humanitarian Conditions currently experienced by Palestinians
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Dr. Monica Johnston, currently trapped in Gaza, describes the grave humanitarian conditions currently experienced by Palestinians there amid the ongoing Israeli blockade.

I've seen warnings, photos of some of those Israeli booby trapped cans that explode when opened. They look like normal cans made in a factory.  Cynthia

iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

