CoinBureau: XRP Going Higher?! Ripple vs. SEC: What It Means For CRYPTO!!
NZ Will Remember
Published 18 hours ago

What is Ripple? XRP Explained with Animations - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlxYUQIMzqo

The Difference Between Ripple and XRP | Ripple https://ripple.com/insights/difference-ripple-xrp/

📺Essential Videos📺

SEC Ripple XRP Updates 👉

Jeremy Hogan Explains Rulings 👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKuKAmEraSw

SEC Coinbase Lawsuit 👉

SEC Binance Lawsuit 👉 https://rumble.com/v2sufsk-are-these-cryptos-securities-sec-vs.-binance-breakdown.html

~~~~~

⛓️ 🔗 Useful Links 🔗 ⛓️

► Full Ruling: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.551082/gov.uscourts.nysd.551082.874.0.pdf

► Crypto Lawyer Warns Its Not Over: https://cointelegraph.com/news/xrp-holders-celebrate-ripple-win-victory-sec-case

► SEC Could Appeal Ripple Ruling: https://www.coindesk.com/consensus-magazine/2023/07/13/ripple-labs-ruling-throws-us-crypto-token-regulation-into-disarray/

► Ripple Hopes US Banks Will Use XRP Again: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/17/ripple-hopes-judge-ruling-in-sec-case-will-lead-to-us-banks-using-xrp.html

~~~~~

- TIMESTAMPS -
0:00 Intro
0:42 Ripple vs. SEC
4:16 The Facts
7:51 The Rulings
11:51 Effects On The Market
16:01 Effects On Crypto
19:33 Outro

~~~~~

📜 Disclaimer 📜

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing herein shall be construed to be financial legal or tax advice. The content of this video is solely the opinions of the speaker who is not a licensed financial advisor or registered investment advisor. Trading cryptocurrencies poses considerable risk of loss. The speaker does not guarantee any particular outcome.

#XRP #Ripple #SEC #crypto

SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v32fwqm-xrp-going-higher-ripple-vs.-sec-what-it-means-for-crypto.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow






cryptosecripplexrp

