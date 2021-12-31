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X22 Report B 12. 30. 21.
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160 views • December 31, 2021
Ep. 2665b - Crimes Against Children=Common Denominator, Expect More, Clear Your Mind, Heal
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This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] fell right into the patriots trap. What if you know the covid playbook, what if you know they will push testing to get everyone vaccinated, what happens if it exposes the vaccinated as transmitting and getting covid. This is what is happening and the [DS] has no way out, the pandemic is finished. Trump is now inflicting pain on the [DS] showing what they have done was a disaster and it had nothing to do with the virus but their agenda. Maxwell was found guilty, one lead to another and another. Crimes against children= common denominator. It's time for the people to heal and to go after the [DS]. The hunt is on.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] fell right into the patriots trap. What if you know the covid playbook, what if you know they will push testing to get everyone vaccinated, what happens if it exposes the vaccinated as transmitting and getting covid. This is what is happening and the [DS] has no way out, the pandemic is finished. Trump is now inflicting pain on the [DS] showing what they have done was a disaster and it had nothing to do with the virus but their agenda. Maxwell was found guilty, one lead to another and another. Crimes against children= common denominator. It's time for the people to heal and to go after the [DS]. The hunt is on.
Prepare Today And SAVE $100
Off A Off 3-Month Kit
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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