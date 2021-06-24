We Would Have Lost Hundreds of Thousands of American Lives if We Listen to Fauci

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6/18/2021 Peter Navarro: But if people had listened to Tony Fauci that day, instead, we would have lost hundreds of thousands of American lives. Chanel Rion One American news: the Biden White House maintains that Dr. Fauci is a trusted and respected adviser and remains the chief medical expert on the pandemic.